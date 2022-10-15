Booster lifts antibodies for Omicron variants: Pfizer

NEW YORK - Pfizer and its German vaccine partner said their booster shot tailored to the latest Omicron variants raised more antibodies against the dominant strains of Covid-19, compared with the original vaccine designed to fight the form of the coronavirus.

Blood from 80 volunteers collected seven days after the booster shot showed an increase in neutralising antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants in a study, Pfizer and BioNTech said in a statement on Thursday.

The vaccines were authorised without data on their performance in humans. Pfizer and BioNTech plan to release more data soon measuring immune responses one month after administration of the new bivalent booster. They have not shared data on the shot's efficacy, which would offer a better measure of protection against widely circulating variants.

"While we expect more mature immune-response data from the clinical trial of our Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine in the coming weeks, we are pleased to see encouraging responses just one week after vaccination in younger and older adults," Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said in the statement.

"The early data suggests that our bivalent vaccine is anticipated to provide better protection against currently circulating variants than the original vaccine."

The vaccine partners studied two cohorts that had been given the new shot: one included those aged 18 to 55, and the other including those aged 55 and above. The older cohort showed a weaker antibody response against BA.4/BA.5 compared with the younger cohort, the companies said.

The BA.5 subvariant that swept across the globe this summer still dominates, accounting for some four-fifths of the samples that are genetically sequenced and identified.

BLOOMBERG