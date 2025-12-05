Bondi orders law enforcement to investigate US groups over accusations of domestic terrorism

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered the FBI to scour files for any intelligence they may have on Antifa groups.

WASHINGTON - US Attorney General Pam Bondi on Dec 4 ordered federal law enforcement to step up investigations into the anti-fascist antifa movement and other similar "extremist groups", and asked the FBI to compile a list of entities that might be engaged in acts of domestic terrorism, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The memo, which was sent to prosecutors and federal law enforcement agencies, calls on the Justice Department to prioritise investigating and prosecuting acts of domestic terrorism, including any potential "tax crimes" involving "extremist groups" who defrauded the Internal Revenue Service.

"These domestic terrorists use violence or the threat of violence to advance political and social agendas, including opposition to law and immigration enforcement; extreme views in favour of mass migration and open borders; adherence to radical gender ideology, anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, or anti-Christianity," Ms Bondi wrote.

She added that the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Forces "shall prioritise the investigation of such conduct".

She also ordered federal law enforcement agencies to scour their files for any intelligence they may have on Antifa groups and provide it to investigators. REUTERS