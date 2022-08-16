Bomb threat at FBI HQ after raid of Trump's home

WASHINGTON • The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have warned law enforcement agencies of an increase in threats following a search of former United States president Donald Trump's Florida home last week.

DHS confirmed to Reuters it had sent a bulletin last Friday on the threats, but declined to share it. CNN, NBC and CBS have reported on the contents of the bulletin.

"The FBI and DHS have observed an increase in threats to federal law enforcement and, to a lesser extent, other law enforcement and government officials following the FBI's recent execution of a search warrant in Palm Beach, Florida," the bulletin said, according to a CBS report.

Among concerns cited in the memo were "a threat to place a so-called dirty bomb in front of FBI headquarters and issuing general calls for 'civil war' and 'armed rebellion'", CBS reported.

US agencies have identified "multiple articulated threats and calls for the targeted killing of judicial, law enforcement and government officials associated with the Palm Beach search, including the federal judge who approved the Palm Beach search warrant". Most threats are occurring online, the bulletin said, according to reports.

The warrant made public last Friday after the unprecedented search on Aug 8 showed that Mr Trump, a Republican, had 11 sets of classified documents at his home, and that the Justice Department had probable cause to conduct the search based on possible Espionage Act violations.

Republicans stepped up calls on Sunday for the release of an FBI affidavit showing the justification for its seizure of the documents.

Mr Trump, his allies, some Republicans in Congress and many conservative pundits have responded with anger directed at the FBI and officials involved in the investigation of Mr Trump, and messages to their supporters claiming without evidence that the FBI would target them next.

Some Trump allies have compared the FBI to the Gestapo, others are calling for its funding to be cut, and some accused the agency of being politically motivated.

An armed man who tried to breach the FBI building in Ohio last Thursday was shot dead by the police after a car chase, a gun battle and a stand-off in a cornfield.

The FBI declined to confirm the existence of the bulletin on Sunday, but said: "The FBI is always concerned about violence and threats of violence to law enforcement."

Anti-Defamation League chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt said on Twitter that "the details of this bulletin are stunning. Let's be clear: This is the direct result of irresponsible, inflammatory rhetoric demonising law enforcement from right-wing politicians and commentators".

REUTERS