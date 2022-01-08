'Bomb cyclone' blankets north-east US in snow

NEW YORK (AFP) - A winter snowstorm known as a "bomb cyclone" blanketed the northeastern United States on Friday (Jan 7), cancelling hundreds of flights, closing schools and causing treacherous driving conditions.

Meteorologists say the weather phenomenon is effectively a winter hurricane that occurs when air pressure drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours, bringing heavy downfalls and strong winds.

The storm brought snow to Kentucky, Nashville and Tennessee, then Virginia and the Washington DC area before heading north up the Atlantic seaboard.

"When it rapidly intensifies close to the coast, it can mean a big storm for the east coast cities," Tom Kines, senior meteorologist at Accuweather, told AFP.

The National Weather Service recorded more than 20cm of snow at New York City's LaGuardia aiport, where 340 flights were cancelled as of 9.15am (10.15pm Singapore time).

The number was "expected to increase," the airport said in a tweet.

Nearby JFK airport reported 220 flight cancellations while 250 flights were canceled at Logan International Airport in Boston.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said that the highest snowfall recorded so far was 45cm in Cheektowaga in upstate New York on the border with Canada.

Several inches of snow closed hundreds of schools in Massachusetts but in New York City, where ploughs spread out across the metropolis, Eric Adams kept public schools open.

"Children need to get in school," he said, referencing previous closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We don't have any more days to waste and the long-term impact of leaving our children home is going to impact us for years to come," he said.