Boeing weighs cutting or halting 737 MAX production: WSJ

MIAMI (BLOOMBERG) - Boeing is considering either halting or further cutting production of the 737 MAX amid uncertainty over the airplane's return to service, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Boeing management increasingly sees pausing production as the most viable option. The company's board began a meeting in Chicago on Sunday. A decision had not been made as of Sunday, and production changes are not certain.

No immediate employee layoffs are anticipated, one of the sources told the WSJ.

A Boeing spokesman told the WSJ that the company continues to work with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and global regulators on the MAX's safe return to service.

"We will continue to assess production decisions based on the timing and conditions of return to service, which will be based on regulatory approvals and may vary by jurisdiction," the spokesman said.