Blocking Russia from Swift financial system back on table

WASHINGTON • The United States is seriously considering whether to seek Russia's expulsion from the Swift financial messaging system over the Ukraine invasion as allies in Europe warm to the idea of imposing a penalty that seemed unlikely just days ago.

Biden administration officials are now debating whether to push for a directive from the European Union needed to ban Russia from Swift, though a US and EU decision is not imminent, according to people familiar with the matter.

Officials are discussing the matter with the Federal Reserve, which sits on Swift's oversight body, two of the people said. Another said talks have commenced with the European Commission.

The discussions mark a change in course after US President Joe Biden said he was holding off because European allies had voiced concerns over the risk such a move posed to their economies.

But as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that is now advancing on Kyiv, officials in the United States and Europe are seeking tougher consequences against Moscow. The chances of a move on Swift have grown more likely in the past few days.

Western leaders, wary of sending troops into Ukraine, have so far avoided denying access to Swift. But Britain, Canada and the Netherlands are now publicly advocating for it, while Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Washington have escalated their calls for expelling Russia.

At Swift, the management is also growing less resistant to the idea of banning Russia, but discussions are still ongoing, two of the people involved in deliberations said.

The US does not have the power to unilaterally block Russia from Swift. The organisation will sever access only if the EU passes sanctions against the targeted entity or country. In the 27-nation EU, decisions of this magnitude require unanimity. Even if the tide appears to be turning in favour of a Swift expulsion, key nations remain on the fence.

German spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said such a move would be technically difficult and that Italy also had concerns.

Swift - which stands for the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication - is overseen by the National Bank of Belgium and central bank representatives from the US, Britain, EU, Japan, Russia, China and others. It delivers secure messages among over 11,000 financial institutions and companies, in over 200 countries and territories.

BLOOMBERG