Blinken warns Chinese leaders of 'terrible consequences' over Taiwan

LONDON/WASHINGTON • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told the Reuters Next conference that Chinese leaders should think carefully about their actions towards Taiwan, warning of "terrible consequences" if China precipitates a crisis across the Taiwan Strait.

In an interview on Friday, Mr Blinken addressed multiple foreign policy challenges facing the administration of US President Joe Biden, including faltering efforts to repair the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and Russia's military build-up near Ukraine.

Most acute may be China's increasingly aggressive posture towards Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade province to be reunified, by force, if necessary. Taiwan's Defence Minister has said tensions with China are at their worst in more than 40 years, adding that China will be capable of mounting a "full-scale" invasion by 2025.

Asked if China was going to invade Taiwan, Mr Blinken said "that would be a potentially disastrous decision", repeating Washington's position that it is "resolutely committed" to making sure Taiwan has the means to defend itself.

China had been trying to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait in recent years by engaging in provocative military manoeuvres and trying to isolate Taiwan from the rest of world, said Mr Blinken.

"I hope that China's leaders think very carefully about this and about not precipitating a crisis that would have, I think, terrible consequences for lots of people and one that's in no one's interest, starting with China," Mr Blinken added.

China remains Mr Biden's No. 1 foreign policy priority, but his administration has also been buffeted by crises elsewhere.

On Iran, Mr Blinken said Washington ended indirect talks in Vienna last week because Teheran did not seem serious about a return to compliance with the nuclear deal.

"If the path to a return to compliance with the agreement turns out to be a dead end, we will pursue other options," he said.

REUTERS