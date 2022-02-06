Blinken to visit Australia, Fiji to show US support for region

WASHINGTON • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Australia, Fiji and Hawaii this week for talks with Indo-Pacific allies, including a meeting of foreign ministers of the four-nation Quad, the State Department has said.

He is making the trip despite the mounting crisis over Ukraine and policy analysts say the aim is to show the Indo-Pacific region support and that pushing back against China's expanding influence remains Washington's top priority.

He will leave Washington tomorrow and be in Australia from Wednesday to Saturday for the meeting of the Quad - the United States, Japan, India and Australia.

Mr Blinken will then meet Pacific Island leaders in Fiji before heading to Hawaii to confer with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts to discuss the North Korea issue.

The State Department on Friday said the purpose of the trip was "to engage Indo-Pacific allies and partners to advance peace, resilience and prosperity across the region and demonstrate that these partnerships deliver".

The trip was announced as China and Russia proclaimed a deep strategic partnership on Friday to balance what they portrayed as the malign global influence of the US.

Though US officials did not mention China, Beijing has criticised the US for building "small cliques" and "inciting bloc confrontation" when Mr Blinken travelled to the region in the past.

The State Department said that while in Fiji on Saturday, Mr Blinken would discuss the climate crisis, Covid-19, disaster assistance and "ways to further our shared commitment to democracy, regional solidarity and prosperity" with Pacific Island leaders.

He will be the first US secretary of state to visit Fiji since 1985.

A senior US official has said President Joe Biden's administration plans to start a new Pacific Islands initiative with allies and partners that would bring together regional countries to "raise our ambition in the region, including on climate, maritime and transportation issues".

The official said it would at the same time finalise negotiations on Compacts of Free Association: agreements with three Pacific Island countries - the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau - that facilitate US military access.