Blinken to host 'Blue Pacific' event amid contest with China

WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host the Partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP) countries on Thursday with the aim of better coordinating assistance to the region, in the face of competition from China, a White House official said.

The group, formed in June, comprises Australia, Britain, Japan, New Zealand and the United States.

India has an observer status with the PBP, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said in remarks at an event in New York. A few other countries would join too, he added.

"Much of the assistance in the Pacific is not as well coordinated as it could be. We have not learned as much about best practices. We're going to seek to do that as we go forward, building on the existing institutions and engagements of the Pacific," he said.

He also said there was an "undeniable strategic component" to the stepped-up engagement.

"We've seen in the last several years a more ambitious China that seeks to develop footprints militarily and the like in the Indo Pacific... that has caused some anxiety with partners like Australia and New Zealand, even countries in the region as a whole."

The Blue Pacific event, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, will come ahead of a Sept 28-29 summit US President Joe Biden plans to host with Pacific island leaders, which Mr Campbell said reflected "a desire to demonstrate clearly our larger commitment to the Pacific going forward".

He said Washington did not want to see the region descend into "zero-sum" competition and he looked forward to conversations with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

"We are going to step up our game with respect to supporting a variety of initiatives across the Pacific that will positively affect the Solomons as well," he said.

US-China rivalry for influence in the Pacific islands has intensified this year after China signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands, prompting warnings of a militarisation of the region.

REUTERS