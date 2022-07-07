Blinken to call for G-20 pressure on Russia

WASHINGTON • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will call on Group of 20 (G-20) nations this week to put pressure on Russia to support United Nations efforts to reopen sea lanes blocked by the Ukraine conflict, and repeat warnings to China not to support Moscow's war effort.

Mr Blinken was set to head to Asia yesterday for a meeting of G-20 foreign ministers in Bali tomorrow. His trip will include his first meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi since last October, but no meeting is expected with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said now is not the right time for another meeting. "We would like to see the Russians be serious about diplomacy. We have not seen that yet," he said.

Analysts foresee a contentious G-20 ministerial meeting in which Washington and its allies blame Moscow for global food shortages since its Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, a major grain exporter, while Russia, also a major exporter, blames United States-led sanctions.

Mr Ramin Toloui, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs, told reporters Mr Blinken would raise energy security and a UN initiative to try to get Ukrainian and Russian foodstuffs and fertiliser back to global markets. "G-20 countries should hold Russia accountable and insist that it support ongoing UN efforts to reopen the sea lanes for grain delivery," he said. "Whether that happens at the level of the G-20, or the level of individual G-20 countries, that is an important point that Secretary Blinken will make," he said.

Ukraine, which accuses Russia of blocking movement of its ships, said this week it is holding talks with Turkey and the UN to secure guarantees for grain exports. Russia denies it is blocking any movement of grain and says Ukraine is to blame, partly because of what it says are mining operations in its ports.

The top US diplomat for East Asia, Mr Daniel Kritenbrink, said he expected a candid exchange on Ukraine in Mr Blinken's talks with China's Mr Wang, which are expected on Saturday.

"This will be another opportunity... to convey our expectations about what we would expect China to do and not to do in the context of Ukraine," he said.

China has refused to condemn Russia's actions and has criticised the sweeping sanctions. US officials have warned of consequences, including sanctions, should China start offering material support for Russia's war effort.

Mr Kritenbrink said it was "absolutely critical" to maintain open lines of communication with Chinese counterparts "to ensure that we prevent any miscalculation that could lead inadvertently to conflict and confrontation".

The meeting with Mr Wang will be the latest in a series of high-level contacts between US and Chinese officials. Despite the all-round strategic rivalry between Washington and Beijing, the world's two largest economies remain major trading partners.

US President Joe Biden has been considering scrapping tariffs on a range of Chinese goods to curb surging inflation before the November midterm elections, with the control of Congress in focus.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He on Monday and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met last month with China's top diplomat, Mr Yang Jiechi, in Luxembourg.

Mr Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are also expected to speak in coming weeks.

Mr Blinken will also press to have the G-20 ministers discuss the political situation in Myanmar, where the US has accused the military rulers of genocide against the Rohingya minority, the officials said.

Mr Lavrov and Mr Blinken have not met since before Moscow's Ukraine invasion, and Washington and its allies have been backing Kyiv with weapons supplies.

Separately, Mr Lavrov yesterday called on all parties in the world to make efforts to protect international laws as "the world is evolving in a complicated manner".

Mr Lavrov was speaking at a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son in Hanoi. "Vietnam is a key partner (of Russia) in Asean... and the two countries' relations are based on history and their common fight for justice," Mr Lavrov said at the meeting.

