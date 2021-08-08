Blinken raises concern about China's growing nuke arsenal

WASHINGTON • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed deep concern about China's growing nuclear arsenal during a meeting with foreign ministers of Asian countries and partner nations.

Addressing a virtual meeting of the Asean Regional Forum (ARF), which groups more than two dozen countries, Mr Blinken also called on China to cease "provocative" behaviour in the South China Sea and "raised serious concerns about ongoing human rights abuses in Tibet, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang", the US State Department said in a statement on Friday.

"The Secretary also noted deep concern with the rapid growth of the PRC's nuclear arsenal which highlights how Beijing has sharply deviated from its decades-old nuclear strategy based on minimum deterrence," it added, using the acronym for China's official name, the People's Republic of China.

Mr Blinken urged all ARF states to press Myanmar's military government to end violence and support the people of the country as they work to return to democratic governance, the statement said.

Both the Pentagon and State Department have aired concerns recently about China's build-up of its nuclear forces following think-tank reports based on satellite imagery saying that China appears to be constructing hundreds of new silos for nuclear missiles. Washington has repeatedly called on China to join it and Russia in a new arms control treaty and last month the State Department urged Beijing to engage with it "on practical measures to reduce the risks of destabilising arms races".

A 2020 Pentagon report estimated China's nuclear warhead stockpile to be in "the low 200s" and said it was projected to at least double in size as Beijing expands and modernises its forces. Analysts say the US has around 3,800 warheads and, according to a State Department factsheet, 1,357 of those were deployed as at March 1.

China says its arsenal is dwarfed by those of the US and Russia and it is ready to hold bilateral dialogues on strategic security "on the basis of equality and mutual respect".

Mr Blinken, during his series of regional meetings last week, sought to reinforce the US message that it is serious about engaging with Asian countries to push back against China.

Meanwhile, an excerpt of a confidential UN report seen by Reuters on Friday noted that North Korea continued developing its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes during the first half of this year, in violation of international sanctions and despite the country's worsening economic situation.

The report by a panel of independent sanctions monitors said Pyongyang "continued to seek material and technology for these programmes overseas".

"Despite the country's focus on its worsening economic travails, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea continued to maintain and develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes," the report concluded, using North Korea's formal name.

North Korea's mission to the United Nations in New York did not respond to a request for comment on the UN report.

The isolated Asian nation imposed a strict lockdown last year amid the coronavirus pandemic that has slashed its trade and aid access, hurting an economy already burdened by international sanctions. In June, leader Kim Jong Un said the country faced a "tense" food situation and much would depend on this year's harvests.

"Statements made by (North Korea) suggested a deepening humanitarian crisis in the country, although the Covid-19 blockade means that the relative impact of sanctions on the humanitarian situation has probably decreased," the UN monitors wrote. "With trade all but stopped by the blockade, and last year's harvest badly affected by floods, the current prospects of the wider population are poor," they said.

REUTERS