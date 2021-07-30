Blinken meets WHO chief, supports probe into Covid-19 origins

KUWAIT CITY • United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken met World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Kuwait on Wednesday, where he pledged his support for the United Nations' agency's investigation in China into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The US supports the WHO plans for additional studies into Covid-19 origins, including in (China), to better understand this pandemic and prevent future ones," Mr Blinken tweeted after arriving in the Gulf Arab state.

The meeting with Dr Tedros had not been on the US diplomat's published schedule. In a statement, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Mr Blinken "stressed the need for the next phase (of the investigation) to be timely, evidence-based, transparent, expert-led and free from interference".

Mr Blinken also "emphasised the importance of the international community coming together on this matter of critical concern".

The UN health agency has been under intensifying pressure for a new, more in-depth investigation of how the disease that has killed more than four million people around the world first emerged. The WHO was able to send a team of independent, international experts to Wuhan, China, only in January, more than a year after Covid-19 first surfaced there, to help Chinese counterparts probe the pandemic's origins.

Long derided as a right-wing conspiracy theory and vehemently rejected by Beijing, the idea that Covid-19 may have emerged from a lab leak has been gaining momentum. Beijing has repeatedly insisted that a leak would have been "extremely unlikely", citing the conclusion reached by a joint WHO-Chinese mission to Wuhan in January.

But earlier this month, the WHO said a second stage of the international probe should include audits of Chinese labs, amid increasing pressure from the US for an investigation into a biotech lab in Wuhan. China said that such a proposal showed "disrespect" and "arrogance towards science". Mr Blinken and Dr Tedros also "discussed opportunities for collaboration to continue reforming and strengthening the WHO", Mr Price said.

