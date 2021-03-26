Blinken: Allies don't have to pick US or China

BRUSSELS • The Joe Biden administration will not demand that its allies make a choice between the US and China, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said, offering the most cogent explanation yet for efforts to restore alliances after four years of "America First".

"The United States won't force our allies into an us-or-them choice with China," he said in a speech at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday. "We will rely on innovation, not ultimatums."

The US wants to out-compete China, not defeat it, said the US' top diplomat.

Mr Blinken's speech came a day before President Biden was set to join a video summit with EU leaders to press home the message that his administration wants to rebuild transatlantic ties. Mr Biden is keen on a multilateral approach as he looks to enlist Nato allies and the EU in a united front of democracies to the challenge of China.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, meanwhile, said that the 30-nation alliance needed to adapt to the growing threat from China, adding that the country's rise had "dire consequences" for the security of its members.

At the same time, he said, there was room for cooperation in areas such as climate change.

"The rise of China is changing the global balance of power," Mr Stoltenberg told Bloomberg Television in an interview on Wednesday. "We need this balance of addressing the challenges, but at the same time engaging with China where we see the opportunity of working with them."

Separately, the US and EU have agreed to relaunch a bilateral dialogue on China and work together to address Russia's "challenging behaviour", according to a joint statement on Wednesday.

Mr Blinken and the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs, Mr Josep Borrell, "acknowledged a shared understanding that relations with China are multifaceted, comprising elements of cooperation, competition, and systemic rivalry".

On Russia relations, Mr Blinken said the best the US can hope for at this point is a relationship that's "predictable and stable".

The US still says Nato members should boost their defence spending to 2 per cent of gross domestic product by 2024, a goal of the alliance that became a key demand under former president Donald Trump. But Mr Blinken said there are other ways to measure allies' commitments, suggesting President Biden's administration is prepared to offer some leeway.

"We must acknowledge that because allies have distinct capabilities and comparative strengths, they will shoulder their share of the burden in different ways," Mr Blinken said.

Underneath the bandages and the bonhomie, however, familiar issues still strain the alliance. A deep problem is Turkey, a Nato member that officials said is in discussions with Russia to buy more batteries of S-400 anti-aircraft missiles.

Then there is Afghanistan, where Washington's implementation of a troop withdrawal agreement it struck with the Taleban last year is coming due. A decision is coming soon, and "in together, adjust together and, when the time is right, leave together" remains the Nato position, even as it becomes clear that the original deadline of May 1 is likely to slip by several months.

Mr Blinken also acknowledged that the US and Germany have a "real disagreement" over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany, which the Biden administration, like Mr Trump's, believes should not be built.

He repeated his warning that any firm helping to build the pipeline from Russia to Germany could face US sanctions. And he also reiterated that the path to diplomacy with Iran remains open and the US is ready to negotiate.

