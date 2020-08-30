Black Panther star dies after battle with colon cancer

LOS ANGELES • Chadwick Boseman, star of the ground-breaking superhero movie Black Panther (2018), has died after a four-year battle with colon cancer, his publicist said on Friday.

Boseman, 43, never publicly discussed his condition and continued to work on major Hollywood films during and between "countless" operations and chemotherapy, his family said in a statement.

"It was the honour of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all," they said, adding that the actor died in his home "with his wife and family by his side".

Boseman played the first black superhero to get his own standalone film in the record-breaking Marvel franchise with Black Panther. The movie, set in the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda, was adored by critics and audiences, becoming the first comic book film to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars and grossing over US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) worldwide.

The Marvel film was celebrated as an important cultural moment for its mainly black cast, and for subverting stereotypes by depicting a prosperous African country that takes in refugees and extends its culture and technology to poorer nations.

Earlier in his career, Boseman played black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown in the movies 42 (2013) and Get On Up (2014), respectively. Ironically, Friday was Jackie Robinson Day in the US.

The news of Boseman's death sent shock waves through Hollywood and around the world.

"The true power of @chadwickboseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen," wrote Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. "From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want - even superheroes."

Mr Biden's running mate Kamala Harris said she was "heartbroken" and referenced Howard University in Washington, nicknamed Bison, where they both studied.

"My friend and fellow Bison, Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned and humble," she tweeted. "He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family."

Boseman's final post on Twitter, on Aug 12, was to congratulate Ms Harris the day after she was announced as the Democratic candidate for vice-president in November's election.



Fellow actor Don Cheadle (far left) posted a tribute and this photo he took with Chadwick Boseman and the Black Panther star’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward. PHOTO: DON CHEADLE/TWITTER



Chris Evans, who played Captain America in the Marvel series, tweeted: "Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I'm endlessly grateful for our friendship."

Another of Boseman's Marvel co-stars, Mark Ruffalo, tweeted: "Brother, you were one of the all-time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya."

Both Evans and Ruffalo signed off their tweets: "Rest in power, King."

NAACP, the leading civil rights organisation in the US, praised Boseman for "showing us how to conquer adversity with grace" and "to walk as a King, without losing the common touch".

"#RestInPower #BlackPantherForever," its tweet concluded.

Boseman recently appeared in Spike Lee's Vietnam War film, Da 5 Bloods, and was set to appear in a sequel to Black Panther due in 2022.

He shrugged off doubters who tried to convince him not to give the superhero an African accent.

Boseman said at the time: "There was a time period where people would ask me questions about whether or not an audience could sit through a movie with a lead character that spoke with that accent. I became adamant about the fact that it's not true."

Born in South Carolina, the son of a nurse and an upholstery entrepreneur, Boseman has roots in the West African state of Sierra Leone.

Before Marvel, he was best known for his acclaimed portrayal of the legendary Robinson in Brian Helgeland's movie 42, which had the highest-grossing debut for a baseball movie in Hollywood history.

He was also lavished with praise for his interpretation of soul singer Brown in Get On Up, earning inclusion among the top 10 performances of 2014 by Time magazine.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE