Black jogger's murder: Three white men get life sentences

BRUNSWICK • The three white men convicted of murder in the shooting death of Mr Ahmaud Arbery, a black man, while he jogged through their quiet Georgia neighbourhood almost two years ago have been sentenced to life in prison, though one of them will be able to seek parole after 30 years.

Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and their neighbour William "Roddie" Bryan were found guilty last November of multiple charges including felony murder following a two-week jury trial, which included a video of the February 2020 shooting that was captured by Bryan on his cellphone.

Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley, who was required by state law to give the men life behind bars, denied a request on Friday by the McMichaels to allow them the possibility of eventual parole. Judge Walmsley said Bryan can seek parole after 30 years. Prosecutors chose not to pursue the death penalty.

The video of Mr Arbery's death was a "chilling, truly disturbing scene", the judge said.

Evidence at trial showed that on Feb 23, 2020, Mr Arbery had wandered through an unsecured home under construction while jogging in the neighbourhood, which he had also done on previous occasions. Prosecutors said the 25-year-old was murdered "because he was a black man running down the street", echoing a 911 call one of the defendants made.

Before the judge handed down the sentence, he gave a brief statement in which he said Mr Arbery must have felt "terror" during the five minutes he was chased through the neighbourhood by the men in their trucks and carrying guns. "It's a tragedy on many levels," Judge Walmsley said.

Mr Arbery was "hunted down and shot", the judge said. "He was killed because individuals here in this courtroom took the law into their own hands."

The three men murdered Mr Arbery "in broad daylight" while he was "doing what he loved more than anything - running", his father Marcus Arbery said before sentencing. "That's when he felt most alive, most free - and they took all that from him. When I close my eyes, I see his execution in my mind, over and over. I'll see that for the rest of my life."

Mr Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones told Judge Walmsley that the three men deserve the maximum sentence because they knew exactly what they were doing when they "chose to target my son" for running through their neighbourhood.

"They chose to treat him differently than other people who frequently visited their community," she said. "And when they couldn't sufficiently scare him or intimidate him, they killed him."

Mr Arbery's name became a rallying cry in the Black Lives Matter protests that swept the US in 2020 after the murder of Mr George Floyd a few months later by a white police officer in Minneapolis. In both cases, viral videos of the killings followed by delayed arrests prompted public outrage.

Lawyers for the three killers had argued that Mr Arbery, who was unarmed, was shot in self-defence after he resisted the men's attempt to carry out a citizen's arrest under state law. But prosecutors argued that the defence was untenable because it was the three defendants who had initiated the conflict.