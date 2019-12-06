Black Hawk helicopter missing after takeoff in Minnesota

ST CLOUD, MINNESOTA (AP) - The Minnesota National Guard says a Black Hawk helicopter with three people aboard is missing after taking off in central Minnesota.

Guard Master Sgt Blair Heusdens said the Guard lost contact with the helicopter shortly after it took off on a maintenance test flight from St Cloud on Thursday afternoon (Dec 5).

Sgt Heusdens said the helicopter called mayday about nine minutes after takeoff.

Sgt Heusdens said the Guard is "working to figure it out". The Guard lost contact with the helicopter around 2pm.

"Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our Guardsmen and our thoughts are with our soldiers and their families at this time," Sgt Heusdens said in a statement.

The Guard's base near St Cloud Regional Airport has been in operation since 2009, with Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters maintained there.

Governor Tim Walz cancelled a tree-lighting ceremony, and a spokesman said he was in contact with the Guard and monitoring developments from the Capitol.

Mr Walz served for 24 years in the Army National Guard while he was a schoolteacher and coach, but retired in 2005 to run for Congress.

The St Cloud Times reported that the Minnesota State Patrol was called to bring in a helicopter to help with the search. A State Patrol Cirrus aircraft, equipped with thermal imaging cameras, was also helping in the search.