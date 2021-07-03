Billionaire space race: Branson to lift off earlier than Bezos

WASHINGTON • British mogul Richard Branson one-upped rival Jeff Bezos on Thursday, announcing that he, too, will blast beyond Earth's atmosphere - nine days ahead of the Amazon founder.

With both tycoons having created space tourism firms and positioned themselves as leaders in the suborbital-flights-for-the-wealthy sector, the move signalled clear, if not fierce, competition.

Mr Branson's announcement followed Mr Bezo's proclamation last month that he and his brother would be part of the crew on the first manned flight aboard the New Shepard launch vehicle of his company Blue Origin.

The move stole the thunder from Mr Branson, who had long vowed to participate in a Virgin Galactic test flight before the launch of regular commercial operations slated for next year.

On Thursday, the tables were turned. Shortly after Mr Bezos announced that barrier-breaking American female aviator Wally Funk, 82, would join him on his New Shepard flight, Virgin Galactic said Mr Branson would be a "mission specialist" aboard the SpaceShipTwo Unity, which would go to space as early as July 11, "pending weather and technical checks".

"I truly believe that space belongs to all of us," Mr Branson said, adding that "Virgin Galactic stands at the vanguard of a new commercial space industry, which is set to open space to humankind and change the world for good".

If the schedule holds, Mr Branson will make it to the cosmos before Mr Bezos, who said he would travel to space on July 20.

While Mr Branson's trip has been several years in the making, Ms Funk's is 60 years overdue. She was one of the first women trained to fly to space from 1960-1961, but excluded because of their gender.

When she blasts off with the Bezos brothers, Ms Funk will become the oldest person ever to go to space, taking part in the journey not only with the siblings but also one other traveller who paid US$28 million (S$38 million) at auction for the seat.

The oldest person to have travelled in space so far is US astronaut John Glenn, who flew in 1998 at the age of 77 on the space shuttle Discovery.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE