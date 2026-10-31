Billboards and quiet quitters: Is this the beginning of the end of MAGA?

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A large board with the message “MAGA: a national embarrassment” towers over the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bedford county.

YORK, PENNSYLVANIA - The large blue board looms along the Pennsylvania turnpike, unmissable even in the roaring, speeding traffic. The message is short and pointed: “MAGA: a national embarrassment.”

Who placed it there? No one has publicly claimed ownership, lending it an air of insurgent-like intervention.