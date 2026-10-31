Commentary
Billboards and quiet quitters: Is this the beginning of the end of MAGA?
- Blue billboards calling MAGA “a national embarrassment” are appearing in Republican areas, led by ex-supporter Rich Logis, who says many people are quietly leaving the movement.
- Polls show Trump still has strong support from Republicans and MAGA voters, but interest in voting is lower, raising the chance some supporters may stay home.
- Trump rallies remain lively, yet local races in Pennsylvania show mixed views on costs, fuel prices and immigration, making a full MAGA collapse hard to predict.
AI generated
YORK, PENNSYLVANIA - The large blue board looms along the Pennsylvania turnpike, unmissable even in the roaring, speeding traffic. The message is short and pointed: “MAGA: a national embarrassment.”
Who placed it there? No one has publicly claimed ownership, lending it an air of insurgent-like intervention.