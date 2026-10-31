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Billboards and quiet quitters: Is this the beginning of the end of MAGA?

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A large board with the message “MAGA: a national embarrassment” towers over the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bedford county. The largely rural area is overwhelmingly Republican, it voted for Donald Trump by thumping margins in the last three presidential elections.

A large board with the message “MAGA: a national embarrassment” towers over the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bedford county.

ST PHOTO: BHAGYASHREE GAREKAR

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Bhagyashree Garekar

  • Blue billboards calling MAGA “a national embarrassment” are appearing in Republican areas, led by ex-supporter Rich Logis, who says many people are quietly leaving the movement.
  • Polls show Trump still has strong support from Republicans and MAGA voters, but interest in voting is lower, raising the chance some supporters may stay home.
  • Trump rallies remain lively, yet local races in Pennsylvania show mixed views on costs, fuel prices and immigration, making a full MAGA collapse hard to predict.

AI generated

YORK, PENNSYLVANIA - The large blue board looms along the Pennsylvania turnpike, unmissable even in the roaring, speeding traffic. The message is short and pointed: “MAGA: a national embarrassment.” 

Who placed it there? No one has publicly claimed ownership, lending it an air of insurgent-like intervention. 

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US midterm elections

Donald Trump

US politics

US Republican Party

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.