Bill Gates upbeat on climate innovation, even if 1.5 deg C goal out of reach

WASHINGTON - When it comes to climate change, Mr Bill Gates considers himself a realist - even if that means admitting the world has no chance limiting warming to 1.5 deg C.

Given “the overall scale of our industrial economy… we’re going to have to do mind-blowing work to stay below 2 degrees,” he said.

But on meeting the Paris Agreement’s 1.5 deg C goal? No one wants to be “the first to say it”, but the maths shows it’s no longer within reach, Mr Gates said in a video interview with Reuters.

The software-developer-turned-philanthropist was nevertheless upbeat about climate innovation - ticking off numerous areas advancing low-carbon technologies with funding from the Breakthrough Energy Group, which Mr Gates founded in 2015.

He has invested more than US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) toward climate technologies, including direct air capture, solar energy and nuclear fission. The 14-year-old fission company under the Breakthrough umbrella, TerraPower, aims to have a demo reactor running by 2030.

These things take time, said Mr Gates, co-founder of Microsoft.

Mr Gates was speaking ahead of the release of his annual letter - reflecting on 2022 and describing what he’s most excited about in the year ahead.

He transferred US$20 billion of his funds to the Gates Foundation’s endowment, which plans to increase philanthropic spending on public health and education from US$6 billion to US$9 billion in coming years.

He also praised Mr Warren Buffett for his contribution, which totalled US$45 billion since 2006, counting Berkshire Hathaway stock appreciation.

Breakthrough Energy, however, operates separately from the Gates Foundation charity.

In his letter to shareholders, Mr Gates explained that the climate problem is too enormous for philanthropy alone to tackle.

“There’s not enough money, and so you have to have some innovation,” he said. “The idea that it can be done by brute force, there’s just no chance.”

Companies need investment and technical support to prove their low-carbon ideas beyond the pilot phase - and then to scale up manufacturing, he said.

But any Breakthrough Energy profits are funnelled back into the group or to the foundation.