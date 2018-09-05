Bill Cosby's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalised with words 'Serial Rapist'

Comedian Bill Cosby's Hollywood Walk of Fame star had the words "Serial RAPIST" scrawled on it on Monday (Sept 3).

ABC News reported that officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood division had received a report of vandalism, and would be checking security cameras in the area.

At the time, police said that they had not identified any suspects. The star has since been cleaned up.

Cosby was convicted on April 26, 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting a onetime friend, Andrea Constand, now 45, in 2004.

One celebrated as "America's Dad", the 81-year-old was accused by some 50 women of similar offences going back decades.

In 2014, his Walk of Fame star was defaced with the word "rapist" as allegations against him began to mount.

He is currently restricted to his home, must wear an ankle monitor, and is only allowed to leave for medical appointments or meetings with his attorneys. He is due to return to court later in September for sentencing.