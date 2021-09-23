Biden's UN speech hits the high notes, but that is the easy part

US President Joe Biden, in his first address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), hit all the necessary statesman-like notes, exhorting the international community to come together in the face of collective challenges.

"Instead of continuing to fight the wars of the past, we are fixing our eyes on devoting our resources to the challenges that hold the keys to our collective future," Mr Biden said on Tuesday. "Our security, our prosperity and our very freedoms are interconnected, in my view, as never before. And so, I believe we must work together as never before."

But sounding statesman-like at the UN is only the easy part.

In reality, promises of US leadership and partnership are clouded by an array of tensions and crises, both within and abroad.

At home, the US is struggling to tamp down a surge of Covid-19 infections led by the Delta variant that is still spreading due to vaccine hesitancy and scepticism.

The southern border is flooded with desperate Haitian migrants. To the dismay of progressives in the Democratic Party, the Biden administration has decided to deport them. Video footage of Texas state troopers on horses trying to force migrants back has not enhanced America's image.

There is no politically safe way out for the President, but allowing them into the US will invite greater political disaster.

"They've completely bungled it," Mr Colin Strother, a long-time Democratic operative in Texas, told Politico. "There has been a real human cost, and there's going to be a massive political cost in 2022."

A recent Politico/Morning Consult poll found that registered voters trusted Republicans in Congress more than they did Democrats in their handling of immigration issues - 45 per cent against 40 per cent.

And, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, only 38 per cent of US adults approve of Mr Biden's handling of immigration.

Additionally, with a Democratic Party divided and Republicans adamant, the prospects of passing the President's infrastructure and social spending legislation, billed to be his transformative legacy, are looking increasingly dim.

Abroad, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the swift return to power of the Taliban regime and a botched drone strike that killed innocent civilians including children have done little to enhance America's credibility.

And, despite the frequent invocation of "allies and partners", the Aukus security pact with Australia and Britain has greatly upset one of them - France. Incensed, Paris last week recalled its ambassador in Washington.

In New York on Monday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, referring to France's submarine deal with Australia that Canberra abandoned in favour of the collaboration with the United States and Britain, told journalists: "There is a crisis of trust beyond the fact that the contract is being broken - as if Europe itself doesn't have an interest to defend in the particular region.

"What is at stake is not just trust within the transatlantic relationship, and the reason why I am mentioning it in the context of the UNGA, it is because it is a matter of capability of defending multilateralism - it requires us to be able to work together."

Mr Biden, lauding the end of the 20-year war in Afghanistan, spoke of "opening a new era of relentless diplomacy, of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people up around the world".

But that failed to impress foreign policy analysts, too.

"(The) only problem with using relentless diplomacy is Biden doesn't have the political bandwidth, currency, nor opportunities abroad to resolve just about any conflict I can think of," tweeted Mr Aaron David Miller, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"It's a nice phrase but hard to believe it's not just a rhetorical device to counter relentless war."

The President said there was a need to avoid moving from "competition to conflict" - and declared that the US is "not seeking a new Cold War, or a world divided into rigid blocks".

But under Aukus, the US will help Australia get nuclear-powered submarines, Tomahawk cruise missiles and a range of other high-tech weaponry that China has called a Cold War-style "zero-sum mentality".

It is yet to be seen how selective competition and selective collaboration work in a world in which rivalry with China is deepening.

Mr Biden and China's President Xi Jinping did make new commitments on climate change ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in November, which is widely seen as the new last chance to take effective action.

Mr Biden said he would work with Congress to double funds by 2024 to US$11.4 billion (S$15.4 billion) per year to help developing nations deal with climate change.

Mr Xi said China would stop financing coal projects overseas.

"China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad," the Chinese leader told the General Assembly in a virtual address.

Despite the positive moves, activists remained sceptical.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg wrote on Twitter: "It's quite easy to understand why the world's top emitters of CO2 (carbon dioxide) and the biggest producers of fossil fuels want to make it seem like they're taking sufficient climate action with fancy speeches.

"The fact that they still get away with it is another matter."