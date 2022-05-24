Biden's Taiwan remarks show conviction to defend island but carry risks: Analysts

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - There is an old saying in politics that a gaffe is when a politician says what they really mean. And critics of US President Joe Biden say he has made his fair share when it comes to Taiwan.

On Monday (May 23), during his first trip to Asia as president, Mr Biden said the United States would get involved militarily should China attack democratic Taiwan, seeming to break with a long-held policy of not making clear how the United States might react.

For the US commander in chief, it was the latest in a series of apparently off-the-cuff assertions that suggest his personal inclination is to defend the Chinese-claimed island.

But even some who favour jettisoning Washington's policy of "strategic ambiguity" over Taiwan have criticised the president, arguing that his muddying of the issue risks accelerating China's desire to act, without carrying the muscle of a formal security guarantee.

Other policy analysts though, such as David Sacks of the Council on Foreign Relations, said that Mr Biden's extensive foreign policy experience, and the context in which he made the remarks - next to Japan's prime minister and after the Russian invasion of Ukraine - suggested he didn't misspeak.

"I believe that this was not a gaffe," he said.

No change

The White House, and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, were quick to say that there was no change to the US position after Mr Biden answered "yes" to a reporter who questioned him on whether the United States would get involved militarily in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan.

Analysts say repeated similar comments earlier in his administration now collectively show the president's personal inclination would be to order some sort of intervention.

"He's clear in his conviction that the US should respond to Chinese military aggression against Taiwan. He's ambiguous about what exactly that means and what commitment the US has made to Taiwan's defence," said Mr Daniel Russel, the top US diplomat for East Asia during the Obama administration.

Taiwan's foreign ministry thanked Mr Biden for his support, but China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded to his remarks by saying that Beijing has no room for compromise or concessions on matters relating to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Mr Biden has left himself considerable wiggle room, particularly on the question of whether so-called military involvement would mean sending US troops into battle.

The White House National Security Council and the State Department did not respond to Reuters questions on that issue.