Biden's son thrust into unwanted spotlight

WASHINGTON • United States Republican President Donald Trump appears to have homed in on his preferred foe for next year's election: Mr Hunter Biden, the son of leading Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden.

A frequent but silent presence in his father's decades-old political career, Mr Hunter Biden, 49, has never sought the limelight as he struggled in private with drug and alcohol addiction.

The lawyer and lobbyist has now seen his profile skyrocket as a frequent target of Mr Trump, who is seeking to depict him as the embodiment of corruption in an effort to sully his father's campaign.

It was always Mr Biden's eldest son Beau who lived in the public eye. A former federal prosecutor, Mr Beau Biden went on to become the attorney-general of Delaware, an assumed stepping stone for a political career that could have one day made him governor, senator or even a presidential contender. He died in 2015 after a fight with brain cancer.

Mr Hunter Biden also became a lawyer, but instead of entering public service, he went to work for MBNA, a credit-card company that hired him for a lucrative in-house job. It was at the time one of the largest employers in Delaware.

He would later become a Washington lobbyist, where his clients included universities and technology companies, but stopped lobbying when his father got elected as vice-president in 2008.

Mr Trump has pointed to Mr Hunter Biden's role after he left lobbying - when he started a consulting firm meant to help foreign companies - and his work in China and Ukraine while his father was vice-president.

On Thursday, Mr Trump piled on the pressure, publicly calling on Beijing and Kiev to launch investigations into Mr Hunter Biden's work - repeating accusations of corruption he has made with no evidence.

It was Mr Trump's July call with Ukraine's President urging that country to investigate the Bidens that prompted Democrats in the US House of Representatives to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into the US President.

His call on Thursday for China to investigate came only moments after discussing how he could exert pressure on that nation to approve a trade deal.

Mr Joe Biden not only leads most opinion polls among the 19 Democrats seeking their party's presidential nomination but also bests Mr Trump in several polls measuring a hypothetical match-up in November next year. His standing in the polls, he argues, is what is provoking Mr Trump to levy increasingly aggressive and public attacks against both him and his son.

The Biden campaign accused Mr Trump of abuse of power on Thursday following the President's suggestion that China investigate Mr Joe Biden, but did not mention Mr Hunter Biden in the statement.

But the turmoil has brought to the forefront the personal details of Mr Hunter Biden's life, which he presumably would rather have kept private.

In an interview with The New Yorker earlier this year, Mr Hunter Biden detailed his repeated attempts to kick his addictions.

He discussed missing his father's campaign launch rally last May - disclosing that in the same week, he had proposed to and married a woman he had known for only a few weeks. "I've never missed a rally for my dad. The notion that I'm not standing next to him in Philadelphia, next to the Rocky statue, it's heartbreaking for me," he told the magazine later.

