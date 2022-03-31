Republicans do not think President Joe Biden's US$813 billion (S$1.1 trillion) national defence budget request for fiscal 2023 is quite enough.
And they are not alone.
Republicans do not think President Joe Biden's US$813 billion (S$1.1 trillion) national defence budget request for fiscal 2023 is quite enough.
And they are not alone.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 31, 2022, with the headline Biden's requested defence budget likely to be raised. Subscribe