Biden's democracy summit will be a joke: China official

BEIJING • United States President Joe Biden's planned US Summit for Democracy this week will be a "joke" and the American political system does not represent a real democracy, senior Chinese officials said yesterday.

"Under the American democratic system, US politicians are the agents of interest groups, and don't represent interests of majority voters nor national interest," said Mr Tian Peiyan, deputy director of the policy research office of the Communist Party's central committee, at a press conference in Beijing yesterday for the release of a White Paper on democracy.

American politicians would promise anything just to get elected and rarely delivered on their commitments, he said, adding: "This is not real democracy, Chinese people don't like and don't want such a democracy."

The "revolving door" phenomenon in the US system means that politicians are swayed by interest groups and lobbyists, said Mr Xu Lin, deputy head of the publicity department in the party's central committee.

Mr Biden has frequently characterised democracies' battle against autocracies as an essential geopolitical challenge of the 21st century. The Chinese authorities have criticised the US President's planned virtual summit from Dec 9-10, with Taiwan invited alongside more than 100 countries.

"The US is a self-styled leader of democracy, but its so-called summit of democracy is only aimed at suppressing and containing countries with a different development model," said Mr Tian, adding that "it is set to become a joke and will not be popular".

Meanwhile, the US Treasury Department will impose a series of sanctions this week to mark the summit, targeting people engaged in corruption and serious human rights abuse and who undermine democracy, among others, a spokesman said on Friday.

The Treasury declined to provide specifics on those facing sanctions. The plans were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The Treasury will also announce proposals designed to close loopholes that allow corrupt officials to exploit the real estate market and to address gaps in the corporate transparency network that allow corruption to flourish and illicit proceeds to flow into the US, the spokesman said.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS