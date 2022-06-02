Biden's approval pulls back from record low, but he remains unpopular: Poll

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden's public approval rating rose six percentage points this week to 42 per cent, rebounding from a week earlier when it sank to the lowest level of his presidency, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Wednesday (June 1) found.

The two-day national poll found that 52 per cent of Americans disapprove of Mr Biden's job performance.

Mr Biden's approval rating has been below 50 per cent since August, raising alarms that his Democratic Party is on track to lose control of at least one chamber of Congress in the Nov 8 midterm election.

Mr Biden has been dogged this year by a surge in inflation, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine helping drive fuel prices higher and global supply chains still hindered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The president's popularity within his own party rose to 78 per cent from 72 per cent the prior week. Only 12 per cent of Republicans approve of his performance in office.

Mr Biden's overall approval rating last week rivalled the lows of his predecessor, Donald Trump, whose popularity bottomed out at 33 per cent in December 2017.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll is conducted online in English throughout the United States.

The latest poll gathered responses from a total of 1,005 adults, including 435 Democrats and 371 Republicans. It has a credibility interval - a measure of precision - of four percentage points.