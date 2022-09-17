Biden's appeal to douse animosity among Americans lost in political din as midterm election hots up

WASHINGTON - Amid deep and increasingly toxic political and ideological division, United States President Joe Biden's appeal to the better nature of Americans at his United We Stand summit at the White House on Thursday is unlikely to cut much ice as the campaign for the midterm election heats up.

The President focused primarily on the threat from radical white supremacists, but he ventured broader, saying: "Don't turn a fellow American into a sworn enemy. Building bridges across divides doesn't mean we're sacrificing our own beliefs and our core values.