News analysis
Joe Biden's 100 days: His foreign policy is a mix of bold and traditional
WASHINGTON - United States President Joe Biden's foreign policy in his first 100 days has been bold - withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, calling the World War I massacre of Armenians a genocide and announcing an ambitious new carbon reduction target.
It has also been traditional, reflecting the fact that the President himself is an experienced foreign policy hand, and so is Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
