News analysis

Joe Biden's 100 days: His foreign policy is a mix of bold and traditional

US Bureau Chief
US President Joe Biden at Arlington National cemetary to honor fallen veterans of Afghan conflict on April 14, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    58 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

WASHINGTON - United States President Joe Biden's foreign policy in his first 100 days has been bold - withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, calling the World War I massacre of Armenians a genocide and announcing an ambitious new carbon reduction target.

It has also been traditional, reflecting the fact that the President himself is an experienced foreign policy hand, and so is Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 