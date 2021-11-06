Biden, Xi likely to agree to reopen consulates: Report

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are likely to announce the reopening of consulates shuttered last year, Politico reported, which would be one of the biggest steps yet to repair ties fractured during the Trump administration.

The two leaders, who are planning a virtual summit soon, are also likely to announce an easing of visa restrictions, the news outlet reported on Thursday, citing sources it did not identify.

The US is also seeking to make progress on trade and climate issues, as well as start a bilateral nuclear weapons dialogue - something Beijing has resisted.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, in response to questions yesterday about the Politico report, said "many incidents unilaterally provoked by the previous US administration gravely undermined China-US relations".

"We hope the US will redress its mistakes and work in the same direction with China to bring bilateral relations back on the right track," Mr Wang added at the regular press briefing in Beijing.

He said he had no new information to offer on plans for a meeting between Mr Xi and Mr Biden.

Relations between the United States and China have quietly improved in recent months even as they spar over Taiwan and alarm grows in Washington over Beijing's nuclear arsenal.

The Pentagon warned on Wednesday that China is expanding its nuclear weapons capabilities more rapidly than previously believed, a development that comes after the top US uniformed military officer, General Mark Milley, said China's test of hypersonic systems was close to a "Sputnik moment" for America.

A group of four Democratic lawmakers wrote a letter to Mr Biden urging him to make nuclear risk reduction measures with China a top priority in his meeting with Mr Xi, which has yet to be scheduled.

Beijing, which resisted joining Washington-Moscow arms control discussions last year, sees such moves as "dragging" China into "unfair arms talks" to contain the country and justify American moves to strengthen its nuclear capability, the Communist Party-backed Global Times said in a report yesterday.

Meanwhile, the US on Thursday urged China not to restrict access and movement for journalists reporting on next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China this week said it was concerned about a lack of transparency from organisers of the Feb 4 to 20 Games.

"We urge (China) officials not to limit freedom of movement and access for journalists and to ensure that they remain safe and able to report freely, including at the Olympic and the Paralympic Games," State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a regular press briefing.

Still, overall US-China exchanges have increased after relations hit rock bottom in the final year of Mr Donald Trump's presidency, as he piled pressure on Beijing after the coronavirus pandemic hit during his re-election campaign.

In July last year, Washington told China to shutter its consulate in Houston, prompting Beijing to retaliate with an order for a US diplomatic facility in the south-western city of Chengdu to close.

The Trump administration had said the move was necessary because China directed criminal and covert activity to steal trade secrets and carry out malign influence operations across the US, though it never provided evidence of that.

The two nations also traded visa restrictions on students and journalists during Mr Trump's time in office.

