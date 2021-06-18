Biden woos Europe on first tour but still faces long diplomatic march

America is back: This is the message United States President Joe Biden repeated throughout his just-concluded whirlwind tour of Europe.

Mr Biden sought to reforge the transatlantic union between North America and Europe in a series of summits: the gathering of the Group of Seven (G-7) most industrialised states held in Britain, followed by a meeting of the 30-member US-led Nato military alliance in Brussels, then a summit with the European Union and concluding with a rare one-to-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.