Biden won't call for Cuomo to resign before probe ends

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden has declined to call on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign over sexual misconduct allegations, saying he wanted to await the outcome of an investigation into the matter.

Asked if Mr Cuomo, a fellow Democrat, should step down, Mr Biden told reporters on Sunday: "I think the investigation is under way and we should see what it brings us."

Mr Cuomo faces accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct levelled by at least seven women, including former aides, and has also come under pressure from disclosures that his administration withheld the number of nursing home residents killed in the state by Covid-19.

Last Friday, New York's two Democratic US senators, Mr Chuck Schumer and Ms Kirsten Gillibrand, and most of the state's congressional delegation, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a leading progressive, urged Mr Cuomo, now in his third term as governor, to resign.

Mr Cuomo, 63, who is divorced, repeated his denial of the allegations last Friday and said it was "reckless and dangerous" for politicians to ask him to resign before they have all the facts.

"Women have a right to come forward and be heard, and I encourage that fully. But I also want to be clear: There is still a question of the truth. I did not do what has been alleged, period," Mr Cuomo said during a call with reporters. Asked if he ever had consensual romantic relationships with any of the women, Mr Cuomo said he never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable and was sorry if he did.

On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, declined to join the call for Mr Cuomo's resignation, telling ABC's This Week programme that the allegations must be investigated. "What these women have said must be treated with respect. They are credible and serious charges," she added.

