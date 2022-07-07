Biden weighing China tariff options as requests to keep them pile up

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden's team is still looking at options on whether to cut tariffs on Chinese imports to ease inflation, the White House said on Tuesday as industry requests to maintain the duties mounted.

More than 400 requests to keep tariffs in place on Chinese goods had been submitted to the United States Trade Representative's (USTR) office as at Tuesday, complicating Mr Biden's decision-making.

Among those making the requests is a committee of 24 labour unions. It has requested that all of the Section 301 tariffs imposed by former president Donald Trump continue, covering about US$370 billion (S$519 billion) in Chinese imports.

If Mr Biden substantially removes the tariffs, he would have to turn his back on a key constituency. He has described himself as the most pro-labour president ever, heavily relying on unions to power his Democratic Party primary and general election wins in 2020.

After weeks of deliberations within the administration over cutting tariffs as a way to ease high inflation, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden's team was still weighing various strategies.

"There are a lot of different elements to this, especially since the previous administration imposed these tariffs in such a haphazard way, in a non-strategic way. So we want to make sure that we have the right approach. And again, his team is talking, is figuring it out, and they are talking through this."

Ms Jean-Pierre declined to provide a timeline for Mr Biden's decision when asked whether he would wait until he speaks to Chinese President Xi Jinping - a planned call that is yet to be scheduled.

Sources familiar with the tariff deliberations have told Reuters that Mr Biden is also weighing whether to pair the removal of some tariffs with a new Section 301 investigation into China's industrial subsidies and efforts to dominate key sectors, such as semiconductors.

A probe would take up to a year and could lead to a new round of tariffs, but the sources said Mr Biden could claim any such duties would be more strategically focused than many current tariffs on consumer goods such as cotton sweaters and home Internet routers.

The deliberations come as USTR is conducting a four-year statutory review of the tariffs, with one deadline for submitting requests to keep tariffs in place expiring late on Tuesday and another lasting until Aug 22.

The tariff issue was raised during a call between US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He on Monday, but a Treasury statement did not mention the duties and focused on broader economic challenges and Russian sanctions.

