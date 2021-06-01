Biden vows to press Putin over human rights at summit

WASHINGTON • President Joe Biden said the US will stand up for human rights and pledged to raise the matter during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month.

"I'll be meeting with President Putin in a couple of weeks in Geneva, making it clear that we will not, we will not stand by and let him abuse those rights," Mr Biden said on Sunday in Delaware, ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

The leaders are set to meet between June 15 and June 16 amid a fraught time in relations following cyber attacks which the United States has blamed on Russia or Russia-based hackers, as well as Mr Putin's support for Belarus, which forced down a Ryanair flight on May 23 to arrest a journalist.

The face-to-face meeting comes amid levels of tension not seen for years, with Washington now dialling back its ambitions to little more than establishing a relationship in which both sides understand each other and can work together in specific areas.

Amid outrage shared by its European allies, the Biden administration said last Friday that it would reinstate sanctions against nine Belarusian state-owned enterprises, and is developing additional penalties to target government officials there.

Mr Biden has stopped short of blaming the Kremlin for the cyber attack against Colonial Pipeline last month, while saying there was evidence that the hackers or the software they used are in Russia.

The White House said last Friday that it was planning to move ahead with the summit between the two leaders after Microsoft flagged a cyber attack on US government agencies by Nobelium, the group behind last year's SolarWinds hacking that originated from Russia.

The Kremlin has said that it has no information about the latest attack.

Washington has also harshly criticised Moscow for the near-death poisoning and subsequent imprisonment of one of the last open opponents of Mr Putin, Alexei Navalny.

Tensions are also high over Ukraine, where Russia already controls swathes of territory and recently massed troops on the border in a new show of force.

In his remarks on Sunday, Mr Biden said he had emphasised to Chinese President Xi Jinping that the US does not tolerate human rights abuses. The Biden administration has said that Beijing's treatment of China's Muslim Uighur population in the Xinjiang region amounts to genocide.

"I had a long conversation for two hours recently with President Xi, making it clear to him that we could do nothing but speak out for human rights around the world because that's who we are," said Mr Biden.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE