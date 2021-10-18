Biden vows to move forward on reforms of US police force

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden has vowed to move forward with policing reform, telling an annual gathering honouring slain officers that their profession is called on to do too much.

"We expect you to be everything," Mr Biden said in a speech in front of the US Capitol last Saturday, mourning 491 law enforcement officers who died at work in 2019 and 2020.

"We expect everything of you. And it's beyond the capacity of anyone to meet the total expectations," he said. "Being a cop today is one hell of a lot harder than it's ever been."

Mr Biden's own drafting of his remarks came as he learnt of a shooting earlier that same day in Houston, which left one deputy dead and two injured. Mr Biden expressed sorrow over the incident.

The President has been a loyal ally to law enforcement, dating back to his days in the Senate when he crafted a 1994 crime Bill with their help. But his support for broad reforms following the murder last year of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolis by an officer created some tension with police groups opposed to some of reforms sought by Democrats.

The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), a major officers' union which sponsored Saturday's event, endorsed Mr Biden's Republican opponent Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Efforts to reach a bipartisan police reform deal failed last month, marking a setback for the Democratic President, who campaigned on taking such action.

Mr Biden credited the FOP with "sincerely trying to reach an agreement". He added that "we haven't gotten there", but must do so.

The President said he would work to get police departments the support and funding they need.

Mr Biden has already asked Congress for hundreds of millions of dollars to help law enforcement agencies with training and recruitment. He has also said he will explore further executive actions to help hold police officers accountable for breaking the law.

Officers, he said, need more backup from mental health and other professionals to deal with issues they face on the streets.

Mr Biden credited law enforcement agencies with upholding US democracy during the Jan 6 riot at the Capitol. And he repeated his proposed measures to reduce gun violence, including against officers, a set of efforts that has also largely stalled given insufficient support in Congress, which Democrats control by only narrow margins in both chambers.

Nearly 50 officers have been killed this year by gunfire, said the FOP, more than in all of last year.

The National Peace Officers' Memorial Service began in 1982 as a small gathering of survivors and law enforcement supporters. It has since become a series of events.

The White House issued a proclamation ordering flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings last Saturday.

