President Joe Biden has pledged to outspend China on innovation and infrastructure to prevent it from overtaking the United States to become the world's most powerful country. At his first news conference at the White House since taking office, he said the US values human rights and he will continue to work with allies to call out China's violations in its treatment of Uighurs and its actions in Hong Kong.
Rivalry
Biden vows to keep US ahead of China
- Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 27, 2021, with the headline 'Biden vows to keep US ahead of China'. Subscribe
