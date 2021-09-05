Biden vows to help Louisiana recover

LAPLACE • President Joe Biden has promised federal aid for storm-ravaged Louisiana and urged national unity for the long recovery still to come after Hurricane Ida devastated parts of the US Gulf coast and unleashed even deadlier flooding in the north-east.

Inspecting the damage in Louisiana on Friday, Mr Biden met Governor John Bel Edwards and local officials to discuss the response to the hurricane, a domestic challenge that follows close on the heels of the chaotic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

The fifth-most powerful hurricane to strike the United States came ashore in the southern part of the state on Aug 29, knocking out power for more than a million customers and disrupting water services for another 600,000 people, creating miserable conditions for communities as they endure suffocating heat and humidity.

Louisiana's death toll from the storm rose to 10 on Friday after a 59-year-old man died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator officials believe was running inside his home.

Remnants of the storm continued northwards through the eastern US, culminating in torrential rain in New York, New Jersey and other states on Wednesday night.

The storm toppled power transmission lines in Louisiana and knocked Gulf oil operations offline, complicating the recovery effort. The number of homes and businesses without power in the state fell to around 823,000 on Friday as electric utility Entergy Corp said it had restored service to about 225,000 customers.

Mr Biden linked the increasing power of storms to human-caused climate change and advocated for his infrastructure legislation during his trip, citing the need to invest in burying power lines underground.

"Super storms are going to come and they're going to come more ferociously," Mr Biden said. "This isn't about being a Democrat or a Republican. We're Americans and we'll get through this together."

