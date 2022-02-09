Biden vows end to Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden says the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be halted if Russia invades Ukraine and stressed unity with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the West rallies to avert a war in Europe.

At a White House press conference with the new German leader on Monday, Mr Biden, a long-time opponent of the decade-old pipeline project to Germany from Russia, said Russian forces crossing into Ukraine would trigger a shutdown.

"If Russia invades, that means tanks or troops crossing the... border of Ukraine again, then there will be... no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it," he said.

Asked how, given the project is in German control, Mr Biden said: "I promise you, we'll be able to do it."

Mr Scholz said the United States and Germany had the same approach to Ukraine, to Russia, and to sanctions, but did not directly confirm the pipeline plans.

Whether the US and Germany are on the same page over the US$11 billion (S$15 billion) project has become a crucial question as the two major democracies lead Nato allies in pushing back against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia has amassed some 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border. It denies it is planning an invasion, but US officials say an attack could occur in days or weeks.

Mr Scholz, under fire at home and abroad for what has been seen as insufficient leadership in the crisis, said Russia would pay a very high price if it invaded Ukraine.

"We (Germany and the US) will be united. We will act together. And we will take all the necessary steps," Mr Scholz said.

Even before the pipeline starts flowing, Germany already uses Russian gas to cover half its needs. It delayed approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline until at least the second half of this year, but has so far refused to cancel the nearly completed project.

Mr Biden and Mr Scholz stressed that they preferred diplomacy as a solution to the Ukraine conflict.

Asked if Russia still had an "off-ramp" from any crisis, Mr Biden said yes.

The Biden-Scholz relationship could be pivotal at a time when French President Emmanuel Macron has yet to declare if he will run in an election in two months, and while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is engulfed in a domestic crisis.

Mr Biden said he had no doubts about Germany's reliability as a partner. US officials said Germany and the US were planning sanctions against Russia together.

Details of the sanctions package are still being finalised, but banning Russia from the Swift financial transaction system remains an option, a US official said.

REUTERS