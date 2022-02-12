Biden vow to pick black woman for top court draws Republican fire

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Joe Biden's pledge to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court is coming under fire from Republicans even before he unveils his pick, a sign of a potentially testy Senate confirmation battle to come.

Mr Biden, during his 2020 presidential campaign, said the nation's highest court should "look like the country" and it was "long past time" an African-American woman served on the bench.

After Justice Stephen Breyer announced his plan to retire last month, the Democratic President reiterated his vow to replace the liberal stalwart with a black woman.

Mr Biden said he has a "shortlist of nominees who are incredibly well-qualified" and that he would announce his choice before the end of February.

Among the names being circulated are veteran judges from some of the top law schools in the country such as Harvard and Yale.

Conservative Republican lawmakers have pushed back at the notion that the vacancy on the nine-member court should be filled by a black woman.

"Black women are, what, 6 per cent of the US population?" said Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will conduct the nomination hearing.

"He's saying to 94 per cent of Americans, 'I don't give a damn about you'," Mr Cruz said. "He's saying, 'If you're a white guy, tough luck. If you're a white woman, tough luck. You don't qualify'."

Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana who also sits on the committee, said: "I want a nominee who knows a law book from a J. Crew catalogue.

"I want a nominee who's not going to try to rewrite the Constitution every other Thursday to try to advance a 'woke agenda'."

For Senator Roger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, Mr Biden's selection would be the beneficiary of a racially discriminatory "sort of quota".

'Disingenuous'

Since the Supreme Court was established, 107 of the 115 justices have been white men, two have been African-American men and five have been women - four white and one Hispanic.

Mr Douglas Keith, counsel at the Brennan Centre for Justice, said critics were being "disingenuous".

"The idea that Joe Biden is doing anything different than presidents have always done when appointing Supreme Court justices is just incorrect," Mr Keith said.

"Presidents have always made their decision about who to appoint based on some combination of politics and thinking about the very personal characteristics that their nominee would bring to the bench."