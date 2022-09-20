Biden undecided on running for second term in office

WASHINGTON - United States President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that he has yet to decide whether he will seek a second term in 2024, despite previously having stated he will run again.

Mr Biden, who turns 80 in November, told CBS' 60 Minutes programme that reelection is his "intention".

"But it's just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen," he said. "It's much too early," he added, calling himself "a great respecter of fate".

When it was pointed out that he was already the oldest person ever in the job, Mr Biden shot back: "Pretty good shape, huh?"

To the question of whether he was fit, Mr Biden said "watch me", arguing that the way to judge him was by his actions. "It's a matter of that old expression of 'proof of the pudding'."

But Mr Biden acknowledged that his low approval ratings reflected that the country is in "a really difficult time".

Previously, the White House had said repeatedly that Mr Biden will run again in 2024.

The President said in the same interview "the pandemic is over", even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans daily.

"We still have a problem with Covid-19. We're still doing a lotta work on it. But the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one's wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it's changing," he said.

The toll of the Covid-19 pandemic has diminished significantly since early in Mr Biden's term, when more than 3,000 Americans per day were dying, as enhanced care, medications and vaccinations have become more widely available.

But nearly 400 people a day continue to die from Covid-19 in the country, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mr Biden himself spent more than two weeks isolated in the White House after two bouts with Covid-19, starting in July.

His wife Jill contracted the virus in August.

Mr Biden has said the mild cases were a testament to the improvements in care during his presidency.

The President has asked Congress for US$22.4 billion (S$31.6 billion) more in funding to prepare for a potential autumn case surge.

AFP, REUTERS