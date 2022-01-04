Ominous split-screen moment for divided US as Biden, Trump scheduled to speak

WASHINGTON (AFP) - A divided nation will experience an ominous split-screen moment on Thursday (Jan 6) when President Joe Biden uses the anniversary of the Jan 6 attack on Congress to warn of threats to US democracy and Mr Donald Trump goes live with his conspiracy theories.

One year after a mob of Trump supporters marched on Congress to try to prevent lawmakers from certifying Mr Biden's victory in the presidential election, political wounds remain far from healed.

Mr Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris will reportedly speak from inside the Capitol, the setting during the unrest of almost unbelievable scenes as Trump supporters fought past police to invade the heart of United States democracy.

As a veteran politician who came out of retirement to take on what he saw as Mr Trump's authoritarian presidency, Mr Biden has often warned during his first year in the White House of an "existential" threat to political freedoms that until now most Americans took for granted.

His speech - part of a series of events on what Mr Biden's key ally, Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, says will be a "difficult day" - is set to take that warning to a new level.

But while Congress is holding a prayer vigil for what Mr Biden has called "a dark moment", Mr Trump will be giving a press conference from his luxury property in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

His message is likewise easy to predict. Despite losing by more than seven million votes to Mr Biden, and despite losing multiple court challenges around the country, Mr Trump continues to tout wild claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

The accusations are only the most incendiary element of a broader attack against Mr Biden on everything from immigration to Covid-19, all adding up to what looks very much like an as-yet undeclared bid to take back power in 2024.

It is a campaign that Professor Carl Tobias at the University of Richmond School of Law calls "unprecedented in US history".

"No former president has attempted to do so much to discredit his successor and the democratic process," Prof Tobias said.

What can Biden do?

However ludicrous the election conspiracy theory might be - one federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled Mr Trump's case "strained" and "speculative" - it is seen as truth by millions of Americans.

Polls consistently show that around 70 per cent of Republicans think Mr Biden was elected illegitimately.

A new Washington Post-University of Maryland poll puts this number at 58 per cent. However, that same poll found that 40 per cent of Republicans, compared with 23 per cent of Democrats, believe violence against the government is justified sometimes.