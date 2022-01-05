Biden, Trump to address divided nation on Jan 6 anniversary

WASHINGTON • A divided nation will experience an ominous split-screen moment tomorrow when President Joe Biden uses the anniversary of the Jan 6 attack on Congress to warn of threats to US democracy while former president Donald Trump goes live with his conspiracy theories.

One year after a mob of Mr Trump's supporters marched on the US Capitol to try and prevent lawmakers from certifying Mr Biden's victory in the presidential election, political wounds remain far from healed.

Mr Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris will reportedly speak from inside the Capitol, the setting during the unrest of almost unbelievable scenes as Trump supporters fought past police to invade the heart of US democracy.

As a veteran politician who came out of retirement to take on what he saw as Mr Trump's authoritarian presidency, Mr Biden has often warned during his first year in the White House of an "existential" threat to political freedoms that until now most Americans had taken for granted.

While Congress is holding a prayer vigil tomorrow for what Mr Biden has called "a dark moment", Mr Trump will be giving a press conference from his luxury property in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

His message is likewise easy to predict.

Despite losing by more than seven million votes to Mr Biden, and despite losing multiple court challenges around the country, Mr Trump continues to tout wild claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Meanwhile, New York state's attorney-general has subpoenaed two of Mr Trump's adult children - Mr Donald Trump Jr and Ms Ivanka Trump - as part of her office's civil fraud inquiry into the former president's businesses, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing a court document.

The subpoenas were served by Attorney-General Letitia James' office on Dec 1.

Her office is seeking to question the Trumps as it probes whether the Trump Organisation manipulated the valuations of its real estate properties.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS