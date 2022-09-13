Biden touts US crackdown on airlines over passenger treatment

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden said on Monday his administration had cracked down on US airlines to improve treatment of passengers, a claim rejected by the carriers.

Mr Biden said prior to changes made in customer service plans by major airlines "if your flight was cancelled or delayed, no top airline guaranteed covering your cost of hotels and meals".

"My administration is also cracking down on the airlines to get passengers fairer treatment," Mr Biden said.

"Secretary Buttigieg, at my request, called them out."

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told airlines in August he would publish their responses in a "dashboard" and gave them two weeks to disclose what customer service protections they would commit to offering when delays were the fault of the airline.

"As of last week, airlines now cover hotels - eight of them; nine (cover) meals; nine rebook for free," Mr Biden said.

"We're going to get more rules in the works to protect airline passengers even further."

Airlines for America, a trade group representing American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines , JetBlue Airways and others, took exception to Mr Biden's assertions.

"It is not accurate to say that no US airline covered meals and hotels for passengers severely impacted by carrier-caused flight delays and cancellations," it said in a statement, adding that the dashboard reflected airlines formalising existing policies.

Airlines cancelled or delayed tens of thousands of flights this summer as they struggled to ramp up staffing as demand returned from historic Covid-19 pandemic lows, and Congress has pressed the administration to take a tougher line on airlines.

The United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) has five categories for rating airlines on for both cancelled and delayed flights, including whether they provide meal vouchers for three-hour delays, and pay for hotels, transportation to lodging for stranded passengers and rebooking passengers on the same or another airline.

They get checkmarks for providing such services.

American, Delta, United and JetBlue all got five checkmarks for both delayed and cancelled flight policies, while Southwest and Alaskan Airlines got four checkmarks.

Low-cost carrier Allegiant initially received no checkmarks but now has three for hotel, transportation and rebooking policies.

Mr Buttigieg told Reuters last month the US approach to regulating airlines and ensuring passengers are properly treated needs improvements.