Biden to target Republican extremism as threat to democracy in major speech

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden will ask Americans to fight back against Republican extremism threatening the country's democratic foundations on Thursday in a speech ramping up attacks on politicians aligned with former president Donald Trump.

Biden will attack "MAGA forces" - those people devoted to Trump's Make America Great Again agenda - as "determined to take this country backwards" to a time without a right to abortion, privacy, contraception or same-sex marriage, according to excerpts of the speech.

"For a long time, we've reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed," Biden will say. "But it is not. We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us."

The prime-time speech in Philadelphia, the birthplace of American democracy, is part of a sharp turn for Biden as midterm congressional elections approach. The president is increasingly concerned about anti-democratic trends in the Republican Party, as well as the need to repel an onslaught by the party in November ahead of his own 2024 re-election bid, aides say.

After devoting much of his energy in 2022 to high inflation at home and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and enduring two bouts of Covid-19 over the summer, Biden has begun lashing out at Trump-aligned Republicans in recent days.

At a fund-raiser last week in Maryland, Biden likened "an extreme MAGA philosophy" to "semi-fascism."

On Tuesday, in the first of three visits within a week to the political battleground state of Pennsylvania, Biden assailed Republican threats against the FBI after a search of Trump's Florida home as "sickening." He did not mention Trump by name.

In Philadelphia, Biden will discuss "what is at stake in this moment and how we and how he is going to continue to protect equality and democracy," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy accused Biden of ignoring crime and inflation to criticise his fellow citizens.

"Instead of trying to bring our country together to solve these challenges, President Biden has chosen to divide, demean, and disparage his fellow Americans - simply because they disagree with his policies," McCarthy will say in Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, before the president's speech, according to excerpts of his remarks.

A Democratic fund-raiser said donors are closely watching the next few months to gauge whether to back Biden in a 2024 presidential run. Some have already decided that Biden, 79, should step aside to make way for fresh leadership, others want to see if he can move the needle.

"If we can pull it off and retain the Senate, then there will be enough voices saying he has earned it and pave the way for re-election," said a senior Democratic official. "If we don't, the overwhelming sentiment will be 'Pass the torch'."

Free elections in danger?

Biden will deliver the remarks in Independence Hall, where the US Declaration of Independence and Constitution were adopted.

Historians, legal scholars and some elected officials have cast the stakes in much starker terms than Biden's political future, saying the country's free elections and commitment to the rule of law hang in the balance.

They say losing Congress would not only make Biden a lame-duck president, but also turn over control of certifying the results of the next presidential election to Trump sympathisers, some of whom never accepted Biden's 2020 victory and who have pledged to overhaul voting systems.