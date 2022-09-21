Biden to skip UN climate change meeting, sparking concern of lower priority for issue

NEW YORK - US President Joe Biden is set to miss a United Nations roundtable on climate action on Wednesday afternoon in New York, stoking concern that other Group of Seven leaders will also forgo the session meant to help pave the way for international global warming negotiations later this year.

The expected absence of Mr Biden served to underscore a warning that came on Tuesday in the speech that opened the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

"The climate crisis is the defining issue of our time. It must be the first priority of every government and multilateral organisation," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "And yet climate action is being put on the back burner - despite overwhelming public support around the world."

The closed-door meeting slated for Wednesday, to be hosted by Mr Guterres and the president of Egypt, is meant as an informal exchange on climate matters ahead of the UN's November climate summit in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Mr Biden is expected to host an event by the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria at the same time, according to people familiar with the matter.

The two events are set to take place across Manhattan, already snarled by traffic from visiting diplomats' motorcades, and the president's schedule has been compressed by his attendance at Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Mr Biden would not be the only high-profile leader to skip the climate roundtable. French President Emmanuel Macron will also miss the session because "he has other meetings", an aide said on Tuesday.

"This is a global crisis that requires a global response, and discussion at the leader level is always essential," said Mr David Waskow, director of the World Resources Institute's international climate initiative.

An administration official said US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will attend Wednesday's climate talks and pushed back on the idea that Mr Biden's absence showed a lack of commitment to addressing global warming.

The official said Mr Biden has rallied global support around climate, including at a forum this past June attended by representatives of 21 countries, the European Commission and the UN.

The warning from Mr Guterres on Tuesday comes as more than 1 million people in Puerto Rico lack power after Hurricane Fiona this week dropped upwards of 30 inches (76cm) of rain in parts of the island. Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, Pakistan continues to recover from historic floods worsened by climate change that impacted 33 million people.

Earlier this year, scientists warned that the goal in the Paris Agreement to limit warming to 1.5 deg C was officially on life support.

As more and more climate disasters hit, countries are also struggling with threats to democracy, inflation, the ongoing pandemic, Russia's war on Ukraine that has upended energy markets, tensions between China and Taiwan, and more. These issues preoccupied world leader speeches that followed Mr Guterres' own on Tuesday.