Biden to reaffirm US support for Ukraine in video call with Putin

WASHINGTON • President Joe Biden will reaffirm US support for Ukraine's sovereignty in the face of a Russian military buildup when he holds a video call with President Vladimir Putin tomorrow, according to a White House statement.

The diplomatic effort, which the Kremlin announced on Saturday, follows weeks of escalating tension over Russian encroachment on its neighbour.

A senior administration official on Friday said US intelligence had concluded the Kremlin was planning an offensive against Ukraine as soon as next year involving an estimated 175,000 personnel.

"President Biden will underscore US concerns with Russian military activities on the border with Ukraine and reaffirm the United States' support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," White House spokesman Jen Psaki said in the statement.

Mr Biden earlier said he anticipates a "long discussion" with Mr Putin about the threat of an invasion of Ukraine, and dismissed the Russian leader's warning that deployment of Western weapons or troops represented a "red line".

"The conversation will indeed take place on Tuesday," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters. "Bilateral relations, of course Ukraine and the realisation of the agreements reached in Geneva are the main (items) on the agenda," he said.

Separately, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday that it is vital for Ukraine to have the resources needed to defend itself, though he declined to specify what kind of additional aid the Americans might provide to Ukraine's military.

He also said there is still an opportunity to defuse the situation. "I think there's a lot of space here for diplomacy and leadership to work and, again, we're going to remain engaged with our allies in the region and our partners in the region," Mr Austin said during a security forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

"We're going to continue to do everything we can to help provide Ukraine with the capability to protect its sovereign territory."

Mr Putin's deployment of as many as 100,000 troops and military equipment on Ukraine's border has revived fears of war first raised in the spring, when the Russian leader made similar moves.

While those tensions subsided following an April call between Mr Biden and Mr Putin, US officials have recently shared intelligence with allies showing that the Russian leader could order a rapid, large-scale incursion into Ukraine from multiple locations.

The US believes roughly half of the Russian units are already at the border and that Russian proxies and media outlets have increased the distribution of content denigrating Ukraine, according to the American official, who requested anonymity.

White House officials on Friday said they were considering economic sanctions and security assistance to Ukraine in response to the Russian troop buildup.

Mr Biden had earlier said he was coordinating with allies in Europe to deter Mr Putin from an attack.

"What I am doing is putting together what I believe will be the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Mr Putin to go ahead and do what people are worried he may do," Mr Biden told reporters.

The tension played out at a meeting of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a testy exchange over Ukraine at a dinner last Wednesday with dozens of their colleagues, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Mr Biden and Mr Putin will also discuss strategic stability, cyber and regional issues during their video call, Ms Psaki said.

Moscow seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has since backed separatists fighting Kiev in the east of the country. The conflict has left more than 13,000 dead.

