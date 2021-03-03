Biden to put tech at heart of US' Asia strategy

WASHINGTON • The Biden administration is moving to put semiconductors, artificial intelligence and next-generation networks at the heart of United States strategy towards Asia, attempting to rally what officials are calling "techno-democracies" to stand up to China and other "techno-autocracies".

The new framing for the US rivalry with China has been given added urgency by the sudden global shortage of microchips needed in products such as cars, mobile phones and refrigerators.

The strategy would seek to rally an alliance of nations fighting for an edge in semiconductor fabrication and quantum computing, upending traditional arenas of competition such as missile stockpiles and troop numbers.

Current and former government officials, along with outside experts, say the administration's plans in the technology sphere are a microcosm of its broader plans to take up a more alliance-oriented but still hostile approach to China after a more chaotic approach under former president Donald Trump.

"There's a new-found realisation about the importance that semiconductors are playing in this geopolitical struggle because chips underlie every tech in the modern era," said Ms Lindsay Gorman, a fellow for emerging technologies at the German Marshall Fund of the US.

It is an approach based partly on denying China access to certain technology for as long as possible, looking to quash Chinese juggernauts like Huawei Technologies and even taking a page from the Communist Party's playbook by boosting government involvement in key industries when needed.

It comes as Chinese Communist Party leaders including President Xi Jinping are expected to lay out how they intend to make technology a centrepiece of future development at the National People's Congress beginning later this week.

Several people familiar with the administration's planning, and especially that of the National Security Council's Asia coordinator Kurt Campbell, say he foresees a broad approach that puts greater emphasis on a few key partners such as South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, while offering incentives to bring chip fabrication back to the US.

Chips figure in plans to bolster the Quad - a once-sputtering alliance of the US, Japan, Australia and India that got a boost of support during the Trump era - including by eventually bringing more technology production to South Asia.

The battle over microchips - and the focus they are being given in the early days of the Biden administration - is being forced upon the new White House by necessity.

A global shortage of chips, due in part to stockpiling by China and a surge in demand during the coronavirus pandemic, has forced some American carmakers to shutter plants and exposed weaknesses in US supply chains, with their heavy dependence on a few manufacturers in Asia.

Last Wednesday, President Joe Biden ordered a global supply chain review for microchips and large-capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals and strategic materials such as rare earths.

Most US chips come from Taiwan, which China still claims as its territory, and the US gets almost all its rare earths from China.

China quickly dismissed the pledge to find alternative supply sources as unrealistic.

Officials say it is too early to detail what the US strategy will look like. The idea of techno-democracies challenging techno-autocracies appeared in a Foreign Affairs magazine report late last year that called for "an overarching forum in which like-minded countries can come together to hammer out joint responses" to the challenge from China.

"We have to confront this challenge together - China's abuse, China's predatory practices, China's export of tools it uses to further its brand of techno-authoritarianism," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a Feb 22 briefing.

