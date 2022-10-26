Biden to meet Israel’s Herzog as Trump, Ye fuel anti-semitism fears

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will welcome Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the White House, at a time when outbursts by former President Donald Trump and rapper Ye have fueled concerns about growing antisemitism.

The meeting on Wednesday is expected to focus on regional security concerns, including Iran’s involvement in the war in Ukraine. But Mr Herzog has spoken about anti-semitic incidents with US Jewish leaders, raising the prospect that Mr Biden may make a rare diversion into domestic politics when the two men speak to reporters.

Mr Trump, in a social media post earlier this month, accused American Jews of being ungrateful to him despite his supportive actions toward Israel. The criticism played on an anti-semitic trope that American Jews have split loyalties between the US and Israel, and drew a sharp rebuke from the White House.

“Donald Trump’s comments were anti-semitic, as you all know, and insulting both to Jews and to our Israeli allies,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said last week.

“With respect to Israel, our relationship is ironclad and it’s rooted in shared values and interests,” she continued. “Donald Trump clearly doesn’t understand that either.”

Ms Jean-Pierre also offered criticism of Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – after he made a string of antisemitic comments culminating in a tweet in which he vowed to “go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Twitter Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc.’s Instagram locked Ye out of his accounts following the tweet, which misspelled the US defence readiness status.

Corporate partners like Adidas AG, Gap Inc. and Kering SA’s Balenciaga fashion labels cut ties with him.

Nonetheless, Ye’s comments generated more anti-semitic displays. Demonstrators last weekend in Los Angeles gave Nazi salutes as they stood behind a banner hanging over a freeway overpass that commended Ye.

“We are going to continue to condemn that type of language, because at the end of the day, it is disgusting and there is absolutely no room, no place in our political discourse to be having that type of, really, vile conversation,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.

Mr Biden has previously said he was motivated to run for president because of the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and said leaders have a responsibility to address hate.

It’s unclear how Mr Biden will handle the visit from Mr Herzog, who is head of state but not government, and travelling to the US for the first time as Israel’s president.

By tradition, US presidents often look to steer clear of domestic politics in meetings with foreign dignitaries – though it’s a standard that has been violated with some frequency.

Aside from the worries about antisemitism, Mr Biden and Mr Herzog also have substantial foreign policy to discuss. Both the Biden administration and the Israeli government have expressed growing worries about Iranian assistance for Russia in the war in Ukraine.