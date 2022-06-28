Biden to announce extension of US troop presence in Poland: NBC News

The changes to the US troop footprint could affect countries such as Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
13 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden plans to announce an extension of some of the increased US troop presence in Poland and changes to US deployments in several Baltic nations that he authorised ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NBC News reported on Monday (June 27), citing officials.

The changes to the US troop footprint could affect countries such as Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, NBC reported.

To the extent there could be new troops deploying to the region on a more permanent basis, officials said the number would be minimal, but several hundred could remain in Poland on a more permanent basis, NBC reported.

More On This Topic
US troop reinforcements arrive near Poland-Ukraine border
First US reinforcement troops arrive in Poland, amid Ukraine crisis

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top