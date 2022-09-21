Putin ‘shamelessly violated’ UN charter with Ukraine invasion, says Biden at UNGA

UNITED NATIONS - United States President Joe Biden took centre stage at the United Nations to rally international support for Ukraine following Russia’s military escalation and Mr Vladimir Putin’s threats.

“Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations Charter,” Mr Biden said as he addressed the UN General Assembly.

Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian schools, railway stations and hospitals, part of Moscow’s aim of “extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist as a state”, he added.

Mr Biden's response comes a day after France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz decried Mr Putin’s aggression, both accusing him of “imperialism”.

On Wednesday, Mr Putin mobilised army reserves and renewed his nuclear threats.

He has not attended UN since 2015, the year he sent military aircraft into Syria. BLOOMBERG, AFP

This story is developing.