Biden threatens to reimpose US sanctions, launches policy review

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden has threatened to reimpose sanctions on Myanmar following a coup by the country's military leaders and called for a concerted international response to press them to relinquish power. He condemned the military's takeover from the civilian-led government on Monday and its detention of elected leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi as "a direct assault on the country's transition to democracy and the rule of law".

The crisis in Myanmar, which the US refers to by its former name Burma, marks a first major test of Mr Biden's pledge to collaborate more with allies on international challenges, especially on China's rising influence. It also represented a rare policy alignment between Mr Biden's fellow Democrats and top Republicans.

"The international community should come together in one voice to press the Burmese military to immediately relinquish the power they have seized, release the activists and officials they have detained," Mr Biden said in a statement on Monday.

"The United States removed sanctions on Burma over the past decade based on progress towards democracy. The reversal of that progress will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action."

Mr Biden warned that the US was "taking note of those who stand with the people of Burma in this difficult hour". He said: "We will work with our partners throughout the region and the world to support the restoration of democracy and the rule of law, as well as to hold accountable those responsible for overturning Burma's democratic transition."

A US official later told Reuters that the administration had launched high-level internal discussions aimed at crafting a "whole of government" response and planned to consult closely with Congress.

Analysts cautioned that US leverage was limited. Mr Greg Poling and Mr Simon Hudes at Washington's Centre for Strategic and International Studies said there would almost certainly be new sanctions against those involved in the coup. "But that is unlikely to have much immediate impact on the generals," they said, given that few of them had any intention of travelling to or doing business in the US.

Mr Robert Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the US and other countries "should impose strict economic sanctions, as well as other measures" against Myanmar's army and the military leadership if they did not free the elected leaders and remove themselves from government.

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who like members of the Biden administration had close past ties with Ms Suu Kyi, called the arrests "horrifying" and said the US needs to "impose costs" on those behind the coup. "The Biden administration must take a strong stand and our partners and all democracies around the world should follow suit in condemning this authoritarian assault on democracy," he said.

